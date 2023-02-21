Connect with us

Raila Odinga Responds To Gachagua’s Government Shareholder Claims

By

Published

FB IMG 1676493077502

File image of Raila Odinga.

Azimio party leader Raila Odinga has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government would favor loyalists. 

Speaking on Tuesday in Kitui Raila called out Gachagua and accused him of sidelining Kenyans who did not vote for President William Ruto. 

“There is a man who is said to be the DP who said that the government is like a company with shares and that those who voted for the government will get priority in the government.

“It was not just a joke because it is evident in the Cabinet and principal secretaries’ appointments. Those individuals want to divide our country on a tribal basis,” Odinga remarked.

The former premier stated that all Kenyans should get service delivery irrespective of political differences. 

“Every Kenyan pays tax. They collect money from all parts of the country yet when it comes to sharing and jobs, they become discriminative and this is not right,” the Azimio chief stated.

He stated that Gachagua’s declaration was one of the reasons why citizens should rally behind him in his efforts to force Ruto to resign.

Raila was speaking at the funeral of his campaign spokesperson, Professor Makau Mutua’s brother, Gabriel Wambua Mutua.

DP Gachagua had on Sunday stated that those who voted for the government will enjoy the benefits first. 

FB IMG 1676866970163

The second in command equaled the people who voted for Kenya Kwanza as the majority stakeholders in the current Government. 

“This Government is like a company guaranteed by shares. There are those with many shares and those with few shares. Therefore those who voted for us and supported us must enjoy the benefits first,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Gachagua Reveals The Beneficiaries Of State Appointments, Sends A Message To Azimio Politicians 

