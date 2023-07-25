Raila Odinga Reveals Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s Unannounced Visit to Mediate Azimio-Kenya Kwanza Wrangles was Blocked

In a surprising revelation, ODM Leader Raila Odinga has disclosed that Tanzania’s President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, made an unannounced visit to Kenya two weeks ago to mediate the ongoing disputes between the Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza factions.

The secret visit, which was not publicly disclosed, aimed to reconcile Raila and President William Ruto.

Addressing the matter on Tuesday, Raila stated that President Samia’s visit remained unsuccessful as she was kept waiting for nearly two days by the Kenya Kwanza government before returning to Tanzania.

“Two weeks ago, Mama Suluhu Samia came to Nairobi to try and mediate, but she was kept waiting for two days and went back,” revealed Raila.

According to the ODM leader, President Samia is one among several dignitaries, both local and international, who have attempted to mediate between the two political factions, but their efforts have been met with resistance from the Kenya Kwanza side.

The disclosure comes amid ongoing tensions between the Azimio coalition and Deputy President Ruto’s camp.

However, President Ruto has maintained his refusal to engage in talks with Raila Odinga.

Furthermore, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labeled Raila a “criminal,” further complicating any prospects for dialogue.

During the same statement, Raila also addressed the issue of the rising cost of living in Kenya, which has become a major concern for citizens.

He expressed frustration with the government’s decision to implement the Finance Act despite polls indicating that over 90 percent of Kenyans rejected it.

Raila criticized the imposition of punitive taxes at a time when the country faces the burden of debts.

“The question we are struggling with as a nation is, what are citizens supposed to do when the government ignores their feelings, views, and circumstances?” Raila questioned.

While acknowledging that the high cost of living is a global challenge, Raila questioned the government’s approach in raising taxes to address the issue.