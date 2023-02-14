Raila Odinga Reveals What He Found After Hiring Hackers To Crack IEBC Servers 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now claims he hired international hackers to ethically hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Ramogi TV, Raila Revealed that the hackers were tasked with investigating the alleged manipulation of results of the 2022 presidential election.

“I was hesitant to talk about the results and elections. My intention was to gather facts first before commenting on them. I had to look for ethical hackers to know the truth.

“We personally looked for IT gurus from abroad who could do investigations. There is something called ethical hacking – which is done with good intentions. They came with their own machines and they were located in Athi River,” Raila claimed.

The opposition leader noted that the hackers were forced to discharge their mandate outside the country after the government started tracking them down.

“They were also being traced because once they got in the servers they could be seen. Sometimes they went to Kiambu and then to Narok for one month to seek the truth and they found it,” Raila asserted.

Raila also stated that after obtaining the full report on what occurred, he decided to keep the information confidential since he did not want to talk on the topic alone, as people would have doubted him.

Fortunately, he stated that an IEBC whistleblower disclosed facts of what occurred previous to the announcement of the polls when he was on tour in South Africa, which prompted the start of the Azimio protests.

Raila maintains that he won the August 9 2022, elections fair and square.

“Ruto got 5.9M while Azimio got 8.1M. We won the last election with a margin of 2.2 million,” he said.

