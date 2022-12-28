Raila Odinga Reveals Why Azimio Politicians Visited the Cherera Four at Yaya Apartments 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has broken silence after details emerged that politicians allied to his camp met with the Cherera Four IEBC commissioners at Yaya Apartments in Nairobi.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday December 27, Raila defended the visits saying his team wanted to know “the truth” of what was happening.

“The politicians were justified to visit these commissioners because they were saying No. Our people were actually justified to finding out the truth, because that was already ex post facto. The result had already been announced by Mr Chebukati,” said Raila.

It was revealed last week that the four were visited by top Azimio operatives, including Raphael Tuju and Nick Salat.

Yaya Apartments manager while appearing before the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal revealed that one of Raila Odinga’s close allies settled the bill for their stay at the posh establishment.

He went on to reveal that the three units which were used by the four commissioners had been reserved prior to their arrival.

Raila Odinga on the other hand feels like the tribunal which was formed by President Ruto is illegal due to how it was formed.

“That tribunal itself is illegal, the way it was constituted, the matter was rushed and before the bill was even taken to Parliament, the so-called Victor who brought the bill had already condemned the four commissioners as people who had put the country in turmoil,” he said.

Raila went on to attack the tribunal chair Justice Aggrey Muchelule accusing him of being corrupt.

“We knew it was a charade and they couldn’t expect any justice before the tribunal. Justice Muchelule himself has integrity issues. His name was mentioned in the Akasha trial in the U.S,”

“He has got a big file on him by the FBI yet he is now the angel trying the other commissioners? It’s a charade and we don’t expect any justice from that kind of tribunal.” said Raila.

