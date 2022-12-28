Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga Reveals Why Azimio Politicians Visited the Cherera Four at Yaya Apartments 

By

Published

20221228 073606

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has broken silence after details emerged that politicians allied to his camp met with the Cherera Four IEBC commissioners at Yaya Apartments in Nairobi. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday December 27, Raila defended the visits saying his team wanted to know “the truth” of what was happening.

“The politicians were justified to visit these commissioners because they were saying No. Our people were actually justified to finding out the truth, because that was already ex post facto. The result had already been announced by Mr Chebukati,” said Raila.

It was revealed last week that the four were visited by top Azimio operatives, including Raphael Tuju and Nick Salat. 

Yaya Apartments manager while appearing before the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal revealed that one of Raila Odinga’s close allies settled the bill for their stay at the posh establishment.

He went on to reveal that the three units which were used by the four commissioners had been reserved  prior to their arrival. 

Raila Odinga on the other hand feels like the tribunal which was formed by President Ruto is illegal due to how it was formed. 

 “That tribunal itself is illegal, the way it was constituted, the matter was rushed and before the bill was even taken to Parliament, the so-called Victor who brought the bill had already condemned the four commissioners as people who had put the country in turmoil,” he said.

Raila went on to attack the tribunal chair Justice Aggrey Muchelule accusing him of being corrupt.

“We knew it was a charade and they couldn’t expect any justice before the tribunal. Justice Muchelule himself has integrity issues. His name was mentioned in the Akasha trial in the U.S,” 

“He has got a big file on him by the FBI yet he is now the angel trying the other commissioners? It’s a charade and we don’t expect any justice from that kind of tribunal.” said Raila. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Calls Out Church Leaders For Associating Themselves With Injustice

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019