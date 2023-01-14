Raila Odinga Sends Message To Ruto Over Nyanza Trip

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga tasked Siaya Governor James Orengo to welcome President William Ruto to his Nyanza home turf.

Speaking on Saturday January 14 in Siaya, Governor Orengo revealed that Raila asked him to tell the Head of State to feel at home while touring the region.

“I spoke to Raila an hour ago and he said that I should pass to you his word of welcome and that you should feel at home,” said Orengo.

He also asked the President to meet with the former prime minister noting that it’s best for the country’s interest.

“I ask you in the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness, not in the spirit of the handshake, to seek your brother Raila and sit together. The elections are over. For the good of Kenya, come together,” Orengo Urged Ruto.

The Siaya Governor also thanked President Ruto for the economic development promises he made in the region, indicating that the Head of State promised to ensure that Nyanza, like the rest of the country, was developed.

Raila who was present in the event had flown out of the country on Friday for official duties.

According to a statement released by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the ODM leader will stay in South Africa for one week and will conduct a series of meetings in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

“Mr. Odinga will meet the Chief Executive Officer of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Nardos Bekele-Thomas. The meeting will review progress of the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa Priority Action Plan 2 (PIDA-PAP2),” Dennis Onyango said on Friday.

Raila is also scheduled to fly to Nigeria on January 31, where he will deliver a keynote address at the 14th annual Leadership Conference and Awards in Abuja.

