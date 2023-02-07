Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga: The Driving Force Behind Political Change in Kenya

By

Published

20230123 171939
File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Kipruto Kirwa, former UDA vice chairman, has praised Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio party, for his impact on Kenya’s political landscape.

In a recent interview, Kirwa credited Odinga with bringing about many important changes in the country and sacrificing for the greater good, regardless of personal motives.

Kirwa emphasized the ongoing fight for democracy in Africa, particularly in Kenya, where leaders have a tendency to remain in power longer than they should. He views democracy as being under constant threat, especially in African countries, which frequently fall prey to dictatorship.

Kirwa urged the public to fight for democracy and not to take it for granted, as it is the cornerstone of a free and just society.

The former UDA vice chairman’s comments highlight the significance of leaders like Raila Odinga, who have dedicated themselves to promoting democracy and freedom in Kenya.

