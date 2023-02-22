Raila Odinga Threatens Mass Actions, Issues Demands To Ruto Government

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has threatened to lead mass demonstrations if President William Ruto does not deal with his demands within 14 days.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 22 at Jeevanjee gardens, Raila demanded the Kenya Kwanza to restore food subsidies to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

“We have been talking about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, diesel, petrol sugar, milk among others for far too long. We have complained about raising taxes and we have lately talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees. Withdrawal of subsidies on food and education in a middle of a drought and famine was a reckless move. Subsidies must be restored, and the price of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader also demanded the ongoing process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be halted.

Raila further asked for the IEBC servers to be opened and audited by reputable firms.

“Serves must be opened and audited under offices of reputable firms or organizations failure to which we shall lead the people to restore their authority and voice,” Raila demanded.

He added, “If demands are not heeded within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity.”

The opposition chief also alleged a political witch-hunt against politicians allied to his camp.

“You see how they keep punishing Uhuru’s former Cabinet. Recently, we saw what happened to Matiang’i. Now they want to inflict harm on Danstan Omari as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wrote to him to investigate him. We want to tell them to leave Matiang’i and Omari alone,” he stated.