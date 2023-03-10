Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga to unveil shocking list of companies Kenyans should boycott

raila odinga pix1
Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja party, has announced plans to call for mass action and boycotts against companies that have undermined democracy in Kenya.

 

Odinga has already singled out Safaricom, a leading telecommunications provider, for the boycott and is expected to name more companies next week.

He has accused the Ruto government of ignoring the demands of the people, which include tackling runaway inflation and opening the IEBC servers, among others. Odinga has given the government two weeks to address these demands, failing which he plans to march to State House with his supporters.

Other leaders who spoke at the rally included Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Wycliffe Oparanya, Ochillo Ayacko, James Orengo, Anyang’ Nyong’o, and Junet Mohammed.

The leaders emphasized the importance of mass action and peaceful demonstrations, as enshrined in the constitution, to express the grievances of the people. They also called for police to respect the sovereignty of the people and not to use excessive force against unarmed civilians.

The leaders accused the government of buying off legislators and attempting to silence the opposition. They also criticized media outlets and food companies that they claim have been complicit in the government’s attempts to undermine democracy.

The leaders vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met and democracy is restored in Kenya.

The rally comes amidst growing tensions between the opposition and the government in Kenya. Many Kenyans have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy, rising inflation, and corruption.

