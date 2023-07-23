Raila Odinga’s Bodyguard Details Chilling Abduction Experience: ‘Held Incommunicado, Disarmed, and Hooded’

In a chilling revelation, Maurice Ogeta, the private security detail of opposition leader Raila Odinga, has recounted the harrowing experience of his abduction on July 19.

Ogeta, who serves as a bodyguard to the prominent Kenyan politician, opened up about the traumatic incident in an interview with a Luo radio station on Saturday, July 22, shortly after he was freed from captivity.

According to Ogeta, the ordeal unfolded as he was preparing to report for work that morning. While waiting for his car to be washed, six masked and hooded men, their faces obscured, suddenly appeared at the scene.

Startled and alarmed, Ogeta tried to identify the intruders and informed them of his profession as a security officer, hoping it might deter any violent intentions.

However, his revelation seemed to provoke anger among the abductors, who proceeded to disarm him, taking away his firearm and personal belongings.

Helpless and bewildered, Ogeta was handcuffed and forcibly placed in the trunk of a Subaru belonging to the assailants.

Once inside the vehicle, Ogeta found himself cut off from the outside world, held incommunicado and unable to ascertain what was happening around him.

Stripped of his phone and any means of communication, he was left in isolation, unable to see, hear or speak to anyone.

Describing the disheartening conditions, Ogeta stated, “There’s no TV, phone. In case you want to sleep, you face the ceiling board or wall, or you look at yourself.”

The uncertainty and anxiety of his situation must have been unimaginable as he was left completely at the mercy of his captors.

Ogeta’s release came after an unknown duration of captivity, during which his family and colleagues were desperately searching for him.

The circumstances of his freedom were not immediately disclosed, but his safe return brought immense relief to those concerned for his well-being.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of individuals in Kenya, especially those closely associated with high-profile figures and political leaders.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, it has once again highlighted the need for increased vigilance and security measures to protect public figures and their personnel.

Raila Odinga, a prominent opposition leader and veteran politician, has faced several security threats in the past due to his active involvement in Kenyan politics.

In the wake of Ogeta’s abduction, questions have been raised about the vulnerability of opposition members and the potential risks they face while carrying out their duties.