Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Warns Him Over Not Recognizing William Ruto As President 

Azimio la Umoja Presidential Chief agent during the 2022 elections Saitabao Ole Kanchory has asked Raila Odinga to rethink his strategy of holding anti-government public rallies across the country.

In a statement via Twitter on Sunday February 19, Kanchory said the move to hold public rallies in the name of charging Azimio supporters not to recognise William Ruto as President is not working.

He urged the former Prime Minister to come up with a better plan that will work in his favour.

“Dear Baba Raila Odinga, as your obedient son and soldier, I must tell you that this idea of not recognising William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan? Asking for 8.1 million Kenyans,” Kanchory tweeted.

The ODM leader has been holding anti-government protest rallies across the country with the recent one being at Kisumu County.

In his rallies the opposition chief has been claiming that his 2022 presidential victory was stolen by President William and that the Kenya Kwanza government is illegitimate.

“I’m saying as a proud African that Africa should not be judged by different standards. If something is not accepted in Europe, it should not be accepted in Africa. What I’m saying are facts that are there show that William Ruto did not win an election, he lost.

“I won and so he’s there illegally and what we are going to demand is that Mr Ruto should resign and let Kenyans have their will,” Raila said in January.

He is also demanding reforms in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We demand that any attempts to reconstitute the IEBC single-handedly by Mr Ruto cease forthwith so that Kenyans themselves can reconstitute the body after full and fair deliberations,” Raila said during a rally at Kamukunji.

