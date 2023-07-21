Raila Odinga’s Day Three Protests Witness Slow Start as Normalcy Resumes in Most Towns

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga’s countrywide protests against the government on day three were off to a slow start on Friday, with most towns experiencing a return to normalcy.

A spot check conducted by the Star revealed that many Kenyans had resumed their daily activities, despite Raila’s call for his supporters to continue with the demonstrations.

In Nairobi, heavy police deployment witnessed on Wednesday and Thursday had been scaled down, with businesses gradually picking up.

Major streets such as Tom Mboya, Kenyatta, and Moi Avenues, as well as the busy downtown area, saw a beehive of activities with fewer officers patrolling.

However, some estates that experienced riots in the past two days, such as Kangemi, Kawangware, Mathare, and Kibra, continued to have a heavy police presence.

Kisii saw a return to normalcy with no signs of protests, and traders expressed concern that daily clashes with the police would further damage their businesses.

In Nakuru, tranquility had returned, and residents continued with their usual activities. The same scenario was observed in Uasin Gishu and across the North and South Rift regions.

In Kisumu, some areas witnessed a slow return to normalcy despite a heavy police deployment.

Mombasa residents continued with their daily activities without any indication of protests, and business owners carried on with their operations.

On day one of the protests, some residents engaged in running battles with the police, leading to the use of tear gas to disperse the protesters. However, as the days progressed, many towns saw a decrease in protest activities.

Raila Odinga’s message to his supporters to continue the demonstrations did not seem to have a significant impact on the overall turnout, with many Kenyans choosing to focus on their daily hustles instead.