Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga’s Day Three Protests Witness Slow Start as Normalcy Resumes in Most Towns

By

Published

calm
calm

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga’s countrywide protests against the government on day three were off to a slow start on Friday, with most towns experiencing a return to normalcy.

A spot check conducted by the Star revealed that many Kenyans had resumed their daily activities, despite Raila’s call for his supporters to continue with the demonstrations.

In Nairobi, heavy police deployment witnessed on Wednesday and Thursday had been scaled down, with businesses gradually picking up.

Major streets such as Tom Mboya, Kenyatta, and Moi Avenues, as well as the busy downtown area, saw a beehive of activities with fewer officers patrolling.

However, some estates that experienced riots in the past two days, such as Kangemi, Kawangware, Mathare, and Kibra, continued to have a heavy police presence.

Kisii saw a return to normalcy with no signs of protests, and traders expressed concern that daily clashes with the police would further damage their businesses.

In Nakuru, tranquility had returned, and residents continued with their usual activities. The same scenario was observed in Uasin Gishu and across the North and South Rift regions.

In Kisumu, some areas witnessed a slow return to normalcy despite a heavy police deployment.

Mombasa residents continued with their daily activities without any indication of protests, and business owners carried on with their operations.

On day one of the protests, some residents engaged in running battles with the police, leading to the use of tear gas to disperse the protesters. However, as the days progressed, many towns saw a decrease in protest activities.

Raila Odinga’s message to his supporters to continue the demonstrations did not seem to have a significant impact on the overall turnout, with many Kenyans choosing to focus on their daily hustles instead.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019