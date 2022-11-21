Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga’s GMO Remarks Come back to Haunt Him 11 Years Later

20220922 103356

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has been put on the spot over his latest opposition to Genetically Modified foods. While serving as the Prime Minister during the grand coalition government, Raila told off those who were opposing genetically modified.

“Conservatism will kill innovation,” Raila said in his response to a spirited push by then Naivasha MP John Mututho to discredit GMOs.

Raila urged Kenyans to adopt technology, claiming that the World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed the safety of GMO foods.

Raila stated at the time that GMO food would be imported with the requirement that it be processed into flour and packaged in designated bags.

“Developed nations like the US, Canada, Argentina and many countries in the European Union which have stringent safety and testing standards have embraced genetic engineering of food crops to improve food yields and develop pest resistant crop varieties,” the ODM leader said then.

In a sudden U-turn on Sunday, November 20, Raila Odinga denounced the government’s intentions to bring 10 million bags of GMO maize into the country, claiming it would “expose Kenyans to health hazards.”
“The UDA regime will subject Kenyans to unproven and dangerous foods in an attempt to please international interests that do not care about our safety,” Raila warned.

“GMOs can cause harm to human and animal life and to the entire national ecosystems. They can dramatically reduce or eliminate plant diversity.” The former premier added.

The ban on GMO imports was enacted in 2012 following a presidential decree issued by then-President Mwai Kibaki in response to suggestions made by then-Minister of Public Health Beth Mugo.

Mugo referenced a research from a French university that connected genetically modified foods to cancer.
However, President William Ruto’s administration has relaxed the country’s restriction on GMO imports.

