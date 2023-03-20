Raila Odinga’s Message to Kenyans Ahead of Demos 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has asked his supporters to join him in fighting the Kenya Kwanza regime as they have done to past regimes.

In a late night message, the former Prime Minister stated that the anti-government protests are not tribal but about the interests of Kenyans.

“My dear Kenyans, I’m not interested in your tribe, your race, your religion, your age. I am only interested in your happiness. We make the impossible possible. We are Kenyans. We set the trend,” Raila said in the message.

He added,” I call on our people to awaken the old fighting spirit that was always capable of bringing down failed bloodthirsty regimes.People who want to take charge of their destiny can do it despite threats, and intimidation. In a matter of hours, we begin taking over out country and destiny.”

The ODM leader on Saturday announced that the protests will begin at KICC and some emissaries would be sent to State House to deliver a message to President William Ruto.

“We will hand over our petition to the President wherever he will be, but peacefully… If he will be at State House, only two or three people will walk into State House to go and present the petition,” he said.

The opposition Chief also told off the police officers after they declared Azimio’s protests illegal.

“Huo ni upuzi. Police kazi yao ni kulinda wananchi. The duty of the police is to protect the people. Not to license protests. They are only served with the notice and that’s what the Constitution says,” Raila said.

President Ruto on the other hand has told off Raila over the planned demonstrations, insisting that he will not be cowed by threats.

