Raila Odinga’s Tenure As AU Infrastructure Development High Representative Ends 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s tenure as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa has come to an end after five years.

A statement released by AU Chairman Moussa Faki on February 19, indicates that the former Prime Minister will no longer serve in the role.

Faki thanked Raila for his service in the five years saying his contribution to the AU was immense.

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority with the continental agenda,” Faki stated.

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period which has come to a happy conclusion.” He added.

Faki wished the opposition leader all the best in his future endeavors.

“The African Union hopes to continue counting on your support for other possible assignments.Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors,” Faki stated.

Raila Odinga was appointed to the position in October 2018 by Faki. His role as AU envoy entailed promoting Africa’s growth and economic development by championing citizen inclusion and increased cooperation and integration of African states.

“This decision is part of the African Union’s drive to expedite the integration of the continent through infrastructure, in order to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

“Raila will pay particular attention to the missing links along the transnational highway corridors identified as part of the Trans-African Highways Network, with a view to facilitating their development and modernization,” Faki said.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Threatens Country Wide Mass Action, Issues Demands To Ruto Government