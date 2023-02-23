Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga’s Tenure As AU Infrastructure Development High Representative Ends 

By

Published

20230223 095649

File image of Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s tenure as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure  Development in Africa has come to an end after five years. 

A statement released by AU Chairman Moussa Faki on February 19, indicates that the former Prime Minister will no longer serve in the role. 

Faki thanked Raila for his service in the five years saying his contribution to the AU was immense.

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority with the continental agenda,” Faki stated. 

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me  to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in  this role during the transition period which has come to  a happy conclusion.” He added. 

Faki wished the opposition leader all the best in his future endeavors. 

“The African Union hopes to continue counting on your support for other possible assignments.Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors,” Faki stated. 

Raila Odinga was appointed to the position in October 2018 by Faki. His role as AU envoy entailed promoting Africa’s growth and economic development by championing citizen inclusion and increased cooperation and integration of African states.

“This decision is part of the African Union’s drive to expedite the integration of the continent through infrastructure, in order to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

“Raila will pay particular attention to the missing links along the transnational highway corridors identified as part of the Trans-African Highways Network, with a view to facilitating their development and modernization,” Faki said. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Threatens Country Wide Mass Action, Issues Demands To Ruto Government

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019