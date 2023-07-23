Raila Odinga’s Tumechoka Initiative Crosses 8.5 Million Signatures in Bid to Oust President William Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ambitious drive to collect signatures on his recently launched website, Tumechoka, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 8.5 million signatures.

The initiative, launched on July 11, has garnered immense support, with 8,516,337 Kenyans signing up to endorse the call for the removal of President William Ruto from office.

The Tumechoka initiative aims to collect 15 million signatures to voice public discontent with the current regime led by President Ruto.

At its core, the movement seeks to address the escalating cost of living under Ruto’s leadership and the introduction of new taxes, which are pushing more Kenyans below the poverty line.

During the launch, Raila Odinga expressed concern about the continuous rise in the cost of living since Ruto assumed office.

The substantial number of signatures collected so far indicates a growing wave of dissatisfaction and a desire for change among the Kenyan population.

Among the notable leaders who attended the initiative’s launch and subsequently signed the petition were Martha Karua (Narc-Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Eugene Wamalwa (Democratic Action Party), and former Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria.

However, reaching the 15 million signatures mark is just the first step in the opposition’s plan to remove President Ruto from office.

To achieve their goal, the team must legally file a petition through Parliament in accordance with the Constitution’s provisions.

In addition to the signature drive, the opposition has also organized a series of public protests across major towns in Kenya to press the government to address the high cost of living.

Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa saw significant demonstrations for three consecutive days starting from Wednesday.

Azimio la Umoja, a key player in the opposition coalition, has announced plans to hold another countrywide protest on July 26, 2023.

The group, led by Mwangi wa Iria, has vowed to stage protests one day a week until the government heeds the demands of the people.

Despite potential threats of arrests and intimidation, the coalition remains resolute in their pursuit of change.

As the Tumechoka initiative gains momentum and the protests continue to reverberate across the nation, the political landscape in Kenya appears to be heading towards a crucial turning point.

The coming weeks will determine the extent of public support and the government’s response, making it a critical juncture in the fight for a better future for the Kenyan people.