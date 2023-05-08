Raila Opposes President Ruto’s First Budget, Issues Demands

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced he would direct members of Parliament allied to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition to oppose the proposed Financial Bill 2023.

Speaking on Monday May 8 at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Raila stated that Azimio will not be associated with the budget if it sails through the National Assembly.

“We wish to make it clear from the outset that as a party, we will try our best to ensure that this anti-people budget is not passed by the National Assembly. In the event that Kenya Kwanza uses its hired majority and passes the Bill as it is, we want the people of Kenya to understand that it is Kenya Kwanza’s Bill. It is Kenya Kwanza budget. It will be Kenya Kwanza strangling them. We will instruct our MPs to have nothing to do with it,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister at the same time demanded the government to stop non-essential government expenditures.

“An immediate stoppage of non-essential government expenditures including stoppage of the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries. Reduction in size of government. Excess cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, directorates, advisors, aides, departments and CASs are gobbling up finances for no good value for money,” Raila stated.

The ODM chief also stated that the Ruto-led government should abolish spending money on political operations for instance during relief food distribution.

“Kenya Kwanza must completely abolish money being spent on political operations that are disguised as relief food distribution or fundraisers. It makes no sense at all for a Cabinet secretary or a principal secretary to spend Ksh20 million on a chopper to distribute 1 million worth of food.

“That is a job a chief or assistant chief or even MCA can do. It makes no sense for a principal secretary to spend Ksh10 million on a chopper to deliver Ksh200, 000 on a fundraiser,” said Raila.

He further called upon the government to reduce spending too much on domestic and international travel.

“Domestic and international travel, conferences and workshops, training must be reduced. We need a freeze on ministerial out of station allowances, ministerial house allowances and domestic allowance for cabinet and principal secretaries. Kenya Kwanza must end corruption and theft of public funds,” he added.

