Raila Reacts To Kenya Kwanza’s Plan To Bar Him From Traveling Abroad 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has stated that he won’t be intimidated to stop his anti-government protests.

Speaking on Sunday in Kitale, Raila said that he is not interested in traveling abroad and his 14-day ultimatum to President Ruto stands.

“I have heard them saying that Baba wants to bring chaos in the country, so I should not be allowed to travel abroad. I have no interest in going abroad,” he stated.

“We are friends to European, America, Asia countries and even those in Africa. We are Kenyans and if we have problems, we have the responsibility of solving the issues ourselves. We do not want other countries to interfere with our internal affairs,” he added.

The former Prime Minister maintained that the foreign countries should respect the sovereignty of Kenya.

“If there is dirt in the country, it is our responsibility to clean the mess. If there is electoral malpractice, it is our duty to correct it in accordance with our Constitution.

“When you say that Raila should not go aboard, I’m not interested. Let it be. We will correct our problems in Kenya. I want to tell people not to be afraid.” said Raila.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda had stated that Raila and other Azimio leaders should return their diplomatic passports or the government will have them recalled if they continue with mass action.

“If they cannot respect the Government of the day and call for mass action, they will meet the full force of the law,” he said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei on his part wants Odinga to be denied the privileges he enjoys for undermining the authority of the current administration.

“Tinga should lose all the privileges accorded to him locally and internationally by virtue of his former PM office. The international community normally bans individuals who sponsor civil strife against legitimate governments,” he said.

