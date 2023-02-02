Raila Recounts Being Arrested in Nigeria Over Mistaken Identity

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has recounted how he was once arrested by police officers in Lagos Nigeria.

Raila recalled an incident in 2003, while on official duty in Nigeria as an election observer, when police questioned him for being in a restricted area where members of the public were prohibited due to the election process.

He claimed that the police arrested him because of his “resemblance” to Nigerians, only for his driver to intervene.

“One time I was arrested in Lagos when I was observing an election… I was told that don’t you know that today people are not allowed to be driving? The driver told him – I’m carrying Oga (my boss),” Raila narrated.

The former prime minister claimed that the policemen insisted he was a Nigerian even after he told them he wasn’t and asked him to stop lying to them.

“Eventually when I showed them my passport, they realized I’m not a Nigerian,” he recounted.

The opposition leader recalled the incident in his address during the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards on Tuesday.

In his speech, Raila reiterated that his victory was stolen during the 2022 general election.

He asked African countries to rethink the use of technology during general elections.

“African countries must rethink the use of technology in elections. Some people have taken advantage of technology to subvert the will of the people” he said.

He also asked African countries to put sanctions and help in the ouster of any President who comes to power through a rigged election.

“It should be clear that whoever makes a move to ascend to power by means other than incredible and constitutional elections not only be condemned but subjected to sanctions and removal from such office,” Raila added.

