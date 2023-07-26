Connect with us

Raila Responds After President Ruto Invited Him For Negotiations

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga

 Azimio leader Raila Odinga has responded after President William expressed his commitment to hold talks with him.

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday, Raila questioned President Ruto’s choice to invite him for talks using social media.

“The President is not really serious, If he wanted to meet me he would not have invited me through social media.

“He knows my address he knows my telephone number and everything. He is just playing games. That is like a public relations exercise,” said Raila. ‘

The ODM leader said that Ruto should have agreed to meet with him when Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu came into the country to mediate talks.

“I mentioned yesterday that two weeks ago, the President of Tanzania Suluhu Hassan, came here to Kenya at his invitation and she spent two days here wishing to bring us together,” Raila stated.

“He actually rejected and refused even to meet her. That was a big humiliation if he was serious in terms of negotiating that was the time we would have met and started this conversation.”

The Azimio chief however did not say if he will honour the invite to meet with the Head of State.

President Ruto on Tuesday stated that he was willing to meet Raila one-on-one to end the current political tension.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonize the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. I am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he tweeted.

Also Read: ODM MP's Advice To Raila After President Ruto Extended An Olive Branch 

