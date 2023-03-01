Connect with us

Politics

Raila Reveals Details Of His Talks With President Ruto Over Creation Of Opposition Leader Office

By

Published

DP Ruto Raila 1024x683 1

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now claims that sought his help to create the position of the opposition leader. 

Speaking on Monday during an interview with KTN News, Raila stated that Ruto sent envoys in July 2022 days before the August 9, general election. 

According to the former Prime Minister Ruto did not know he would win the elections and wanted to become a strong opposition leader.

“He said he wanted to be a very powerful opposition leader,” Raila Stated. 

He added, “He wanted them to help him (Ruto) pressurize me to create the position of an opposition leader in Parliament.” 

Raila stated that after Ruto was elected, envoys paid him a visit and asked him to create the position because he was now the president.

He however slammed Ruto’s decision to write to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, requesting that the position be created.

Raila claims that Ruto broke the law, comparing his actions to the Kenyatta administration’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“The speaker should just sit and wait for bills to come to him. The president should not write to the speaker,” said Odinga.

Additionally the opposition chief stated that he will not just move on like he did during the late president Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eras. 

“In the last three general elections, we did not just move on. At first, we agreed on sharing responsibilities after a dialogue with then-President Mwai Kibaki.

“During Uhuru’s tenure, we signed an MOU and set up a task force for recommendations which birthed BBI. Regardless of the handshake, I did not get even a quarter of the loaf. This time, I will not stop the mass action,” Raila said.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Issues 3 Conditions Before Holding Talks With President Ruto 

