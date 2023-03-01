Raila Reveals What He Found After ‘Looking Into’ Supreme Court Judges’ Phones

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has revealed that he looked into the phones of Supreme Court Judges.

Speaking on Monday February 28, the former Prime Minister stated that he looked at the call logs of the judges and what he saw produced a lot to desired.

“I looked at the telephone logs of those judges, who they were talking to, who met who. I don’t want to go into details but what they produced leaves a lot to be desired. That is why we said we accept but we don’t agree,” Raila said during an interview with KTN News.

The Azimio leader also claimed that the Supreme ruling might have been written by someone else and given to Chief Justice Martha Koome to read.

“In 2017,we had a Supreme Court presided over by David Maraga, each and every judge wrote and read their judgment. In 2022 the ruling was submitted by one person, there is suspicion that it was written somewhere. The language that was used speaks volume,” Raila stated.

At the same time the opposition chief listed three demands before agreeing to have talks with President Ruto.

He demanded for IEBC recruitment process to be stopped, IEBC serves to be opened and the cost of living to be brought down.

“He must agree to open the server. Secondly, stop the recruitment of IEBC commissioners and the third is the issue of the cost of living in the country. Kenyans are suffering, some cannot buy bread,” Raila demanded.

The former Premier further faulted Kenya Kwanza’s plan to end subsidies implemented by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta during his regime.

“The subsidies picked by Uhuru were to serve a purpose. Many countries have dealt with similar conditions, even the United States,” he argued.

