Politics

Raila Security Withdrawn Ahead Of 3-Day Protests 

By

Published

former prime minister raila odinga in blue shirt in malindi talking to police officers on friday april 5 2023

The government has withdrawn Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s security detail ahead of his planned anti-government protests starting Wednesday this week.

The security detail includes police officers attached to his homes in Siaya, Kisumu and Karen. 

The government has also withdrawn Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s security, together with over 50 Members of Parliament allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition. 

Four Nyanza Governors; Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) James Orengo (Siaya), Prof. Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Ochilo Ayacko ( Migori) have also had their security withdrawn ahead of the protests. 

This comes after Raila alleged that the government has formed a new police unit under the name Operations Support Unit (OSU) to deal with anti-government protests and Azimio la Umoja leaders.

Raila in a statement on Saturday claimed that the unit was spotted in action during last Wednesday’s demos in Kamukunji, Mlolongo, and Jogoo Road.

“This time around, it is not just the official security officers that are being unleashed on Kenyans. Kenya Kwanza has embedded a trained killer squad in the name of Operation Support Unit into the official security agencies and unleashed it on Kenyans,” Raila alleged

He added, “OSU, now under Mr. Kariuki, was disbanded a few years ago and its members sent home. The squad is back. Last Wednesday, OSU was in action in Kamkunji, Jogoo Road, and Mlolongo, firing at protesters and killing some.” 

The opposition has however vowed to go on with the protests saying no one has the authority to stop them as the right to demonstrate is enshrined in the constitution.

“Starting on Wednesday, be ready for the game-changing Maandamano,” Odinga tweeted on Monday night. 

