Raila Speaks on Using Billions of Taxpayers Money While Serving at AU

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has distanced himself from claims that he spent billions of taxpayers money to finance his activities as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

The ODM leader on Sunday said that his expenses were paid by the African Union, via the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad), and partly by himself.

In a letter through his lawyers Raila also rejected having an office in Nairobi, courtesy of his AU role.

“Throughout his tenure in the aforesaid capacity, our client was hosted at the Raila Odinga Secretariat—the premises he has used since 2012. There are no known premises in the Republic of Kenya established for the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” said Raila’s legal team.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa had on Friday claimed that the government had spent Sh600 million annually to run Raila’s AU role.

He said that the money was remitted by Kenya through the continental body that has its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The Kenyan taxpayers have been paying for his allowances, travel, office and perks,” Ichung’wa said.

He added,“It is after it was clear that this government had no interest in further remitting money for an office that was not adding value that this was stopped. But this year’s money, they had already made sure it had been disbursed.”

Odinga’s tenure as the AU special envoy came to an end last week after AU chairperson Moussa Faki released a statement revealing that the former Prime Minister would no longer continue to serve in the capacity.

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period which has come to a happy conclusion,” Faki said in a statement.

Raila on his part claimed that he had requested Faki to relieve him from the role.

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Raila said.

Also Read: How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job