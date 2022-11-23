Raila Suffers another Blow as Kanini Kega Declares DP Gachagua Mt Kenya Kingpin

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has asked the Mt Kenya region to follow Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as their new Kingpin.

Speaking during a radio interview on Wednesday, November 23, the former Kieni MP claimed that he got the EALA job after the Kenya Kwanza allied MPs supported him following the intervention of Rigathi Gachagua.

“Rigathi did well in uniting us, this is the only senior leader we have in Mt Kenya. We need to rally behind him as a region,”

“I want to thank the DP Rigathi Gachagua who saw that Mt Kenya region will have a problem if we are not represented in Arusha, ” he stated during an interview with Inooro FM.

Kanini also called out Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance MPs for betrayal claiming that they did not vote for him in the EALA elections at the National Assembly.

He had expected the MPs to support him having aggressively campaigned for Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

“I thought my people from Azimio would support me but I was shocked when the voting was done. Some of them voted for people I did not even recognize. I could not believe that would happen to me considering how I stuck out my neck for one of their own,” Kega lamented.

His sentiments come hours after former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also chastised the Azimio Camp for betraying the Western region, which has supported Raila Odinga in the previous four general elections.

“I am offering myself from now to lead the unity drive of our people. I am done with Raila and even if he bad-mouthes me, God forbid, he knows, he will not be forgiven,” Oparanya said on Tuesday.

