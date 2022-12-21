Raila Suffers Another Blow As Kikuyu Elders Dump Him For President Ruto

Kikuyu Council of Elders members who had backed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in his bid for the presidency in the August 9 General Election have now switched sides and endorsed President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The elders, under their chairman Wachira Kiago had visited the Bondo, Siaya county home of the ODM party leader before the elections and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with their Luo counterparts.

However on Tuesday, a delegation of the elders led by Dr. Eng David Muthoga paid Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga a visit where they vowed to support the Dr. Ruto and Gachagua administration.

The chairman of Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA), Eng Muthoga, swore allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government.

“As the Kikuyu Council of Elders, we cooperate with the current administration, which is headed by Dr. Ruto. He is our President, so we have no choice. Actually, Dr. Ruto and Mr. Gachagua don’ t need to persuade us to support them, ” said Eng Muthoga.

“We are happy that Dr. Ruto chose our son Rigathi to be his deputy, and we have no choice but to support him, ” they said. I work for the government. Who am I to challenge the authorities? He added.

Governor Kahiga urged Mt. Kenya’s leaders to stick together under DP Gachagua’ s leadership.

“I am happy that the elders have affirmed that they will staunchly support Dr. Ruto’ s administration. Gachagua is a product of this county, and we will support him collectively. The mountain must stay united, and the only way we can do that is by supporting Mr. Gachagua, who serves as our primary conduit to Dr. Ruto. ” He stated.

This comes a day after Gachagua’s visit to Nyeri, where he urged retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying he had no business being a part of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, the elders made their announcement.

The DP noted that the coalition led by Raila Odinga was in disarray and had nothing to offer Kenyans.

“If Kenyatta has determined that staying in Azimio has no advantages, he should go home. Kwanza, we welcome him to Kenya, ” he said.

