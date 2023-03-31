Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila tells off US ambassador Meg Whitman over August polls remarks

By

Published

FB IMG 1679406403095
File image of Raila Odinga

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has criticized the international community over their praise of the August 2022 elections in Kenya.

This comes after the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, stated that Kenya had the “freest and most transparent election” ever in the history of the country.

Raila expressed his disbelief in the ambassador’s statement, saying that she had only been in the country a few days before the election.

Raila emphasized that democracy should be measured by the same standards everywhere and should not be sacrificed for development.

He highlighted events that took place on August 15, when three election commissioners agreed on the election results while four others disagreed. He questioned whether this would be considered democratic in the United States or Europe and whether the election would still be considered transparent.

Raila called on the international community to question what happened during the election and to ensure that it does not happen again in 2027.

He demanded that the servers be opened to interrogate the results and that all four electoral commissioners be reinstated. He believes that Kenyans have the right to make their own decisions and that democracy is built by allowing them to do so.

Raila made these remarks during the burial of Mama Grace Onyango, the first elected woman MP and mayor, in Gem. He expressed his disappointment in the foreign diplomats who issued a joint statement praising the election, despite the questionable events that took place.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019