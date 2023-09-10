Raila Unveils Simba Arati As New ODM Vice Chairman 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Sunday unveiled Kisii Governor Simba Arati as the new Orange Democratic Party (ODM) National Vice Chairman.

Governor Arati Will replace former Kisii County Women Representative Janet Ongera in the position.

“PL ⁦Raila Odinga⁩ officially unveiled Kisii Governor ⁦Simba Arati⁩ as the Party’s National Vice Chairman. This follows Wednesday’s decision made by the NEC that replaced former MP ⁦Sen JanetOngera⁩ with Hon. Arati. Hon. Ong’era resigned to pursue other interests,” ODM said in a statement.

The unveiling comes days after the opposition party made changes to its top leadership following the resignation and defection of former holders of the positions.

In the changes announced last week, ODM named Busia Women Rep Catherine Omanyo as the new Deputy Secretary General replacing formerly Florence Mutua.

Caleb Amisi who is serving a second term as the Saboti member of parliament has been appointed as the new Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Amisi replaced former Kwale Women Rep Zulekha Hassan.

Migori Senator Eddie Oketch was appointed as the Secretary of Humanitarian and Disaster Management Affairs taking over from Bob Njagi.

Fatuma Mutiso was named as the Deputy National Treasurer and Elise Muhanda the Secretary for Security. Mutiso and Muhanda will replace Olga Karani and Justus Kizito respectively.

The changes came after the ODM National Executive Committee expelled some parliamentarians who according to the council were rebels and went against the party’s rules.

The MPs included; Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o of Lang’ata constituency, Elisha Odhiambo representing Gem constituency, Caroli Omondi of Suba South, Gideon Ochanda of Bondo constituency, and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

