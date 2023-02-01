Connect with us

Politics

Raila Will Make This Country Ungovernable – Mutahi Ngunyi Warns President Ruto 

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President Ruto to deal with Azimio la Umoja carefully. 

In a statement via Twitter, Ngunyi warned President Ruto against attacking the former Prime Minister. 

He opined that Raila can make the country ungovernable just like he did to the previous administrations.

“Dear Ruto: You asked for opposition. You got it. What is the problem now? Raila in crisis is like a fish in water. He will make this country ungovernable. Moi climbed down. Kibaki Climbed down. And Uhuru Climbed down. Bark less, bite in silence,” Ngunyi tweeted. 

Ngunyi was reacting to President William Ruto’s remarks that Raila Odinga had resorted to the use of blackmail to hold him hostage. 

“We will unite all our citizens irrespective of how they voted so that we can put to shame those who have the habit of using blackmail and threats to secure their personal and family interests at the expense of the interests of the millions of Kenyans,” the president said on Sunday.

20220801 173845

Ruto Raila

Ruto and Raila have been trading in a war of words in recent days. 

Raila on Sunday demanded Ruto should leave the State House so that he can occupy it.

“You have become Zaccheus the tax collector in Kenya. You must admit that you were defeated in the polls. Come out of State House for Baba to get in. We don’t want fights, and we don’t want conflicts, but we will not accept being intimidated. Kenyans have a right to sound leadership, and that is why Azimio is firm,” he said.

Also Read: Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Threatens To Sue Raila Odinga 

