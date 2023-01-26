Raila would be in State House if he listened to me – Kanchory

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential chief agent in last year’s General Election Saitabao Kanchory has alleged that some powerful people surrounding Mr Raila Odinga are the ones to blame for the election loss.

Mr Kanchory, in an interview on Thursday morning with Spice FM, also claimed his advice to the Azimio leader – would have been useful for the coalition to clinch the presidential race – was ignored.

He said initially when he was picked to join Azimio’s presidential election team, he shared his ideas only for things to change afterwards.

“With time, my voice of reason was overruled by the other better-placed advisers and that is why we are in this mess. If Baba listened to me, he would be in State House right now as we speak, and he knows that,” Mr Kanchory said.

Mr Kanchory said his access to Mr Odinga was limited by the people around him. The same people, he said, are the ones who were to decide the people who would meet with the Azimio leader.

Mr Kanchory also said he is now writing a book reflecting on the last presidential race.

“The first person who needs to read that book is Baba because I have dedicated eight chapters to him and I think he will cry when he reads that book,” Kanchory said.