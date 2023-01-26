Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila would be in State House if he listened to me – Kanchory

By

Published

Saitabao og image
Saitabao Ole Kanchory

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential chief agent in last year’s General Election Saitabao Kanchory has alleged that some powerful people surrounding Mr Raila Odinga are the ones to blame for the election loss.

Mr Kanchory, in an interview on Thursday morning with Spice FM, also claimed his advice to the Azimio leader – would have been useful for the coalition to clinch the presidential race – was ignored.

He said initially when he was picked to join Azimio’s presidential election team, he shared his ideas only for things to change afterwards.

“With time, my voice of reason was overruled by the other better-placed advisers and that is why we are in this mess. If Baba listened to me, he would be in State House right now as we speak, and he knows that,” Mr Kanchory said.

Mr Kanchory said his access to Mr Odinga was limited by the people around him. The same people, he said, are the ones who were to decide the people who would meet with the Azimio leader.

Mr Kanchory also said he is now writing a book reflecting on the last presidential race.

“The first person who needs to read that book is Baba because I have dedicated eight chapters to him and I think he will cry when he reads that book,” Kanchory said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019