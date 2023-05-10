Raila Would Have President And Ruto in Opposition If He Listened To Me – Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has stated that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga could have been the current President if he had listened to his advice.

Speaking during an interview with TRT world, Miguna said that Raila’s biggest blunder was working with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2017 general elections.

He said the move by Raila to go into a handshake agreement with Uburu was seen a betray by his supporters.

“If Raila Odinga had stayed on course like I wanted him to in 2017-2018 he would be president now and Ruto would be in opposition but he betrayed me and he betrayed Kenyans and he thought that the shortcut to power was to betray Kenyans and ask Uhuru Kenyatta to rig elections in his favour. Unfortunately, history is not very kind to hypocrites like him,” Miguna said.

Miguna at the same time stated that Azimio’s anti-government protests are for Raila’s selfish interests.

“He said if he were to become president he would pursue and continue the tyrannical policies of Uhuru Kenyatta. So when he says he is leading protests, he is leading protests for himself. This is a selfish man who is only interested in his stomach and that of his cronies,” he said.

Miguna further opined that the opposition demos cannot give Kenyans a better life.

“There is absolutely no way these protests could lead to anything better for Kenyans. When the cost of living was at its highest, Uhuru Kenyatta was president and Raila Odinga was supporting him,” he added.

