Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila’s Advisor Quits Days After Incident With Winnie Odinga 

By

Published

FrZGhfYWwAAORCq

File image of Silas Jakakimba

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s advisor Silas Jakakimba has resigned from the role days after he was insulted by Winnie Odinga. 

In a letter to the former Prime Minister, Jakakimba highlighted their 19 years relationship.

“I am privileged to share in the rare pride that I have been there with you as you waved several challenges to see to an overhaul of our then governance architecture into a new constitutional dispensation that codified Devolution at the very center of our governance – a lasting legacy that remains to stand on your name through to yonder generations,” Jakakimba stated. 

He added, “I take this opportunity to inform you that I have taken the liberty to formally take time off the Advisory Role at the Raila Odinga Secretariat effective immediately. With so much gratitude and honour, Jakom, receive the assurances of my highest respect and consideration and, Prayers for your continued good health and long life.” 

IMG 20230317 WA0006

Jakakimba also wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties requesting his name be removed from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“This is to inform your office that I have resigned, effective immediately as (Life) Member of the ODM Party of Kenya. Kindly effect this decision by striking out my name from the Party’s Office Membership Register,”  the letter read. 

He had on Monday March 12 claimed that he was insulted by Winnie who accused him of betraying Raila. 

“Winnie Odinga used F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover photo,” he claimed.

Winnie has however dismissed the claims that he fronted the lawyer.

Also Read: Huge Blow To Raila As 30 Nyanza Politicians Dump Him For President Ruto 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019