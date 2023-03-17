Raila’s Advisor Quits Days After Incident With Winnie Odinga 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s advisor Silas Jakakimba has resigned from the role days after he was insulted by Winnie Odinga.

In a letter to the former Prime Minister, Jakakimba highlighted their 19 years relationship.

“I am privileged to share in the rare pride that I have been there with you as you waved several challenges to see to an overhaul of our then governance architecture into a new constitutional dispensation that codified Devolution at the very center of our governance – a lasting legacy that remains to stand on your name through to yonder generations,” Jakakimba stated.

He added, “I take this opportunity to inform you that I have taken the liberty to formally take time off the Advisory Role at the Raila Odinga Secretariat effective immediately. With so much gratitude and honour, Jakom, receive the assurances of my highest respect and consideration and, Prayers for your continued good health and long life.”

Jakakimba also wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties requesting his name be removed from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“This is to inform your office that I have resigned, effective immediately as (Life) Member of the ODM Party of Kenya. Kindly effect this decision by striking out my name from the Party’s Office Membership Register,” the letter read.

He had on Monday March 12 claimed that he was insulted by Winnie who accused him of betraying Raila.

“Winnie Odinga used F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover photo,” he claimed.

Winnie has however dismissed the claims that he fronted the lawyer.

