Politics

Raila’s midnight ultimatum can birth new dawn – Kabando

By

Published

unnamed 11

Former Mukurwe-ini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has expressed his support for Raila Odinga’s 14-day ultimatum to President William Ruto and his administration to reduce the cost of living or face mass action. The ultimatum is set to expire on Wednesday at midnight. Kabando believes that if Raila’s demands are for the benefit of all Kenyans and not a personal agenda, it could lead to a new dawn for the country.

In a statement released on Twitter, Kabando said, “Raila’s midnight ultimatum can put Kenya on a new political threshold, a new dispensation – new trenches – only and only if Raila focuses not on his personal travails but on the broader agenda for the welfare of deceived, disenchanted, and desperate hustlers. Things Fall Apart.”

Azimio, Raila’s party, has promised to mount pressure on Ruto’s government until they address the economic challenges facing Kenyans. They have pledged to rally Kenyans to storm government offices in the coming days to demand answers. Azimio leaders have called for a reduction in the prices of essential commodities, which have been increasing, and they want the government to share its plan with Kenyans.

In a press conference held at Chungwa House, Azimio leaders said that they do not want Cabinet secretaries or permanent secretaries to explain what went wrong or who is responsible. Instead, they want answers, and if they are not provided, they will lead their supporters into government offices for answers.

As the deadline for the ultimatum draws closer, the government has appeared to prepare for a confrontation with Azimio supporters. Police officers in Kisumu, for example, barricaded roads leading to State Lodge on Wednesday morning, and a police lorry and Land Cruiser were on standby. Motorists, bodaboda operators, and pedestrians were forced to use an alternative route.

In this article:
