Politics

Raila’s security vehicle sprayed with bullets

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s security vehicle was targeted by a barrage of bullets as police clashed with opposition supporters en route to the Central Business District (CBD). The extent of injuries to the vehicle’s occupants, if any, remains unknown.

During the confrontation, the rear windows of the vehicle were shattered, indicating the intensity of the attack. Additionally, several other vehicles in the convoy sustained damage amidst the chaos.

Despite the obstruction posed by the police, Raila managed to navigate his way into the CBD. His intention was to lead his supporters in a demonstration against the Kenya Kwanza administration, expressing their grievances and concerns.

The CBD, however, has effectively been transformed into a no-go zone for both motorists and pedestrians. Heavily armed officers have been deployed to restrict access to the area, creating an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty.

The violent encounter between the police and opposition supporters raises serious concerns about the safety of participants and the preservation of democratic rights, such as the freedom of assembly and expression.

