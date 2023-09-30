Raila’s Statement Over Alleged Plan To Privatise Mombasa Port

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has opposed the alleged plan by Kenya Kwanza government to privatize the Mombasa Port.

Speaking to the Press in Mombasa,Raila said the opposition will not allow the privatization arguing that the decision was made hastily without proper public engagement.

“The intended privatisation or concession of the port of Mombasa by UDA remains a mystery. We are perturbed by the decision to have the port privatised or concessioned without public participation and the involvement of the county government of Mombasa.

“One would ask, why is the process shrouded in secrecy? What is the economic value for the privatisation/concessions to Kenyans,” Raila said.

Raila’s sentiments come after a number of leaders, including Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir, chastised President William Ruto’s administration for the move.

The Mombasa county boss fiercely opposed the initiative, stating that county leaders would not allow the Ruto administration to carry out the plan.

“As Mombasa leaders, we will not allow. We want to know which feasibility study was conducted to show that our port can be privatised. Why don’t they privatise Kenya Airways so that we can get flights to Mombasa?” he posed.

Ruto on Friday maintained that the Kenya Kwanza government has no intention of privatizing the Mombasa Port.

The Head of State while speaking during the UDA NGC said that the government would work with the private sector on a concession process to increase efficiency and investment in the port.

“Privatization of the Mombasa Port will not happen when we are in government, I said that when I assumed office, Port operations would be returned to Mombasa from Nairobi and we did that,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we shall expand it to create job opportunities because it has the ability to serve South Sudan, DRC, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda. We are going to work with the private sector in that process but the port will not be privatized, I want everybody to understand that.”

