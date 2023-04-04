Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila’s Threat to Bring Back Maandamano

By

Published

raila odinga pix1
Raila odinga

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, has expressed his doubts that a parliamentary process can address their concerns. He has instead proposed the formation of a team akin to the 2008 National Accord to address the coalition’s core issues.

During a press briefing, Odinga emphasized that their coalition’s main issues are still on the table and need to be addressed. He also revealed that he has not met with President William Ruto and that only their emissaries have met.

Odinga warned that if the other side shows a lack of seriousness, his coalition will go back to the people. He assured the public that their eyes are firmly on the ball and that they are committed to finding a solution to the issues facing the country.

The opposition leader also raised concerns about attempts to tamper with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers. He urged the commission to be vigilant and ensure that the electoral process is not compromised.

Odinga’s proposal for a team akin to the 2008 National Accord is significant, as it was the agreement that ended the violence that followed the 2007 elections. The agreement led to a power-sharing arrangement between Odinga and former President Mwai Kibaki.

Odinga’s proposal suggests that he is looking for a similar solution to the current political impasse in Kenya. It remains to be seen if the government will take up the proposal and engage in constructive dialogue to find a solution to the country’s problems.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019