Raila’s Threat to Bring Back Maandamano

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, has expressed his doubts that a parliamentary process can address their concerns. He has instead proposed the formation of a team akin to the 2008 National Accord to address the coalition’s core issues.

During a press briefing, Odinga emphasized that their coalition’s main issues are still on the table and need to be addressed. He also revealed that he has not met with President William Ruto and that only their emissaries have met.

Odinga warned that if the other side shows a lack of seriousness, his coalition will go back to the people. He assured the public that their eyes are firmly on the ball and that they are committed to finding a solution to the issues facing the country.

The opposition leader also raised concerns about attempts to tamper with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers. He urged the commission to be vigilant and ensure that the electoral process is not compromised.

Odinga’s proposal for a team akin to the 2008 National Accord is significant, as it was the agreement that ended the violence that followed the 2007 elections. The agreement led to a power-sharing arrangement between Odinga and former President Mwai Kibaki.

Odinga’s proposal suggests that he is looking for a similar solution to the current political impasse in Kenya. It remains to be seen if the government will take up the proposal and engage in constructive dialogue to find a solution to the country’s problems.