Raila’s unexpected move leaves Ruto scrambling for a new strategy

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted that President William Ruto may be heading back to the drawing board after Azimio leader Raila Odinga made new demands ahead of the proposed dialogue.

Raila, on Sunday, called off the mass protests that had been scheduled to take place, following an appeal by Ruto to allow for a bi-partisan approach through Parliament.

However, Raila’s statement on Tuesday stated that this approach would not be effective and called for Koffi Annan-like talks, as was the case following the post-election violence in 2007-2008.

In response to these developments, Ngunyi has accused Raila of wanting more, stating that Ruto’s move to pave the way for dialogue has led to Raila making additional demands. Raila, in his statement, called for non-MPs to be included in the bi-partisan approach, which he said was resolved after a meeting with a host of Azimio leaders.

He also proposed that a team be drawn from the coalition’s ranks both in and outside Parliament, and that the high cost of living should be a top priority.

Raila’s other priorities included the auditing of servers, as well as the reforming and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which he believes will be necessary for future elections.

He described the high cost of living as urgent and said that it cannot wait, as people are currently suffering due to the rising cost of living.

Ngunyi, in his response, asked if Ruto had a plan, or if the plan should be “not an inch more, not an inch less,” stating that Ruto may have to go back to the drawing board.

He accused Raila of wanting more than what had been agreed upon and claimed that giving Raila an inch will lead to him taking a mile.