Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Reprieve For Kenyans As Parliamentary Committee Makes Changes To Housing Fund

By

Published

ruto parliament og image

File image of Parliament

The Finance and Planning Committee has handed Kenyans a reprieve after slashing the housing levy contribution by half.

The committee, which completed a weekly report on Sunday, June 11, proposed that the housing levy be decreased from 3% to 1.5%.

The committee reached the decision after reviewing tens of petitions from members of the public regarding many oppressive clauses.

“The committee has come to an agreement on all the clauses and made some amendments based on the petitions we got from members of the public,” said Molo MP Kimani Kuria.

Aside from lowering the housing levy, the committee made changes with respect to remittance and rollout of the proposed deductions.

The Kuria-led committee recused employers from matching the remittances and proposed a deferral of the levy until January 2024 to allow for the formulation of relevant laws by the government.

“For an amendment that has a huge financial implication, you must find a way of recouping that implication. Otherwise, we are going to get a crisis where we have approved and we have not provided the resources to do so,” Kuria explained. 

He noted that the delayed rollout of the contribution would give the Kenya Kwanza government enough time to enact proper laws that will manage the Finance Housing Fund. The National Treasury had proposed the deductions to take effect from July 1st, 2023.

The committee however kept the proposed 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel.

The Finance Bill is set to be debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, two days before the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u announces the 2023/2024 budget.

Also Read: Gachagua Goes After Raila Over Demands To President Ruto 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019