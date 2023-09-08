Respect President Ruto, He is Now a Global Leader – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has chided a section of opposition leaders who he said were doubtful about President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking on Thursday September 7 in Mombasa County while opening the Agricultural society of Kenya ASK show Gachagua said President Ruto is now a global leader and should be respected by Azimio leaders.

“And we want to ask our local leaders in the country to see how the president has been respected by other leaders in Africa and the globe. The few leaders who are still in doubt, should know that President Ruto is now a global leader,” said Gachagua.

The DP at the same time congratulated President Ruto for holding the African Climate summit saying the continent will be united.

“We want to congratulate our president for showing sound leadership and uniting Africa in the just concluded climate change conference in Nairobi, Africa is united because of our unity that has seen the president respected globally,” he added.

The second in command further reiterated the government’s commitment to lower the cost of living that has continued to hit Kenyans hard.

Gachagua said the government will continue to support farmers with fertiliser subsidies and enable duty-free imports of maize, rice sugar, and livestock raw materials.

His remarks come a day after the African Climate Summit came to an end.

The summit brought together at least 17 African heads of States and 66 Misters and diplomats.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also attend the event which was held at KICC for three days.

