Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Respect President Ruto, He is Now a Global Leader – DP Gachagua

By

Published

gachagua uda 1536x1024

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has chided a section of opposition leaders  who he said were doubtful about President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking on Thursday September 7 in Mombasa County  while opening the Agricultural society of Kenya ASK show Gachagua said President Ruto is now a global leader and should be respected by Azimio leaders. 

“And we want to ask our local leaders in the country to see how the president has been respected by other leaders in Africa and the globe. The few leaders who are still in doubt, should know that President Ruto is now a global leader,” said Gachagua.

The DP at the same time congratulated President Ruto for holding the African Climate summit saying the continent will be united. 

“We want to congratulate our president for showing sound leadership and uniting Africa in the just concluded climate change conference in Nairobi, Africa is united because of our unity that has seen the president respected globally,” he added.

The second in command further reiterated the government’s commitment to lower the cost of living that has continued to hit Kenyans hard.

Gachagua said the government will continue to support farmers with fertiliser subsidies and enable duty-free imports of maize, rice sugar, and livestock raw materials.

His remarks come a day after the African Climate Summit came to an end.

The summit brought together at least 17 African heads of States and 66 Misters and diplomats. 

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also attend the event which was held at KICC for three days. 

Also Read,: Rigathi Gachagua Alleges Why AU Fired Raila

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020