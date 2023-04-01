Connect with us

Politics

Reverend and Five Followers Arrested for Planning Mass Demonstrations

By

Published

President Museveni unfulfilled pledges 1680333126

A group of six individuals, including a reverend, from Fort Portal City, western Uganda have been arrested for planning mass demonstrations over unfulfilled promises made by President Yoweri Museveni.

Rev Kintu Willy Muhanga and his followers reportedly started mobilizing for protests to “pray over unfulfilled pledges” that included the construction of Kijura Road, an industrial park at Kyembogo, reconstruction of Buhinga Stadium and construction of Saaka and Kazingo security roads.

The group was denied bail by Magistrate Annet Namakati after the prosecutor requested more time to gather evidence.

The religious leader and his followers were arrested for attempting to mobilize over 10,000 people to march in protests. The authorities claimed that the organizers were intending to vandalize property, cause damage to lives, threaten employees of NARO, and discredit the government’s name and image.

President Museveni had allegedly promised to tarmac the 30km Fort Portal-Kijura Road in 2012, reiterated the same in 2013, and included the promise in his 2021 manifesto.

However, a land dispute between the local government authorities and the community has been derailing the groundbreaking of the project.

