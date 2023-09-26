Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Rift Valley Water Works Agency CEO Samuel Oruma Kicked Out Of Office After Koskei’s Order

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 26 at 13.55.52 1695725911

Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency CEO Samuel Oruma was on Tuesday sent on a compulsory leave over alleged procurement irregularities.

In a video shared online, police officers stormed Oruma’s office with a suspension notice and ejected him.

Addressing the media during the drama at his office, the Central Rift Valley Water Works CEO said he was innocent and was being targeted unfairly.

“Why are they chasing me and there is no scandal I have committed, let the investigations take place but I need protection from the government,” said Oruma.

He added, “The same senior officer that sent a letter to suspended engineer Oruma has been on several occasions writing other letters not only that one, asking the same board to push the CEO out even including matters concerning tribal balance which the CEO does not really control.”

Oruma is being accused of overseeing procurement irregularities while implementing the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet, Longisa, and Mulot towns.

He is also being accused of irregularly and fraudulently approving the change of Specifications from the use of Steel Pipes to the use of Glass Reinforced Pipes (GRP) for the project.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Friday ordered his suspension together with former Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Michael Thuita pending investigations into alleged irregularities.

Thuita however resigned instead amidst pressure from the government calling for his suspension over allegations of abusing office to secure tender projects valued at Ksh50 billion.

The Athi Water Works Board appointed Joseph Mungai Kamau to replace Thuita in an acting capacity.

Also Read: Why Felix Koskei Has Ordered Suspension of 2 CEOs

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020