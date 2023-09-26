Rift Valley Water Works Agency CEO Samuel Oruma Kicked Out Of Office After Koskei’s Order

Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency CEO Samuel Oruma was on Tuesday sent on a compulsory leave over alleged procurement irregularities.

In a video shared online, police officers stormed Oruma’s office with a suspension notice and ejected him.

Addressing the media during the drama at his office, the Central Rift Valley Water Works CEO said he was innocent and was being targeted unfairly.

“Why are they chasing me and there is no scandal I have committed, let the investigations take place but I need protection from the government,” said Oruma.

He added, “The same senior officer that sent a letter to suspended engineer Oruma has been on several occasions writing other letters not only that one, asking the same board to push the CEO out even including matters concerning tribal balance which the CEO does not really control.”

Oruma is being accused of overseeing procurement irregularities while implementing the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet, Longisa, and Mulot towns.

He is also being accused of irregularly and fraudulently approving the change of Specifications from the use of Steel Pipes to the use of Glass Reinforced Pipes (GRP) for the project.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Friday ordered his suspension together with former Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Michael Thuita pending investigations into alleged irregularities.

Thuita however resigned instead amidst pressure from the government calling for his suspension over allegations of abusing office to secure tender projects valued at Ksh50 billion.

The Athi Water Works Board appointed Joseph Mungai Kamau to replace Thuita in an acting capacity.

Also Read: Why Felix Koskei Has Ordered Suspension of 2 CEOs