Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Alleges Why AU Fired Raila

By

Published

Fpe33VZXsAA99Ub 1677074845

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that Azimio leader Raila Odinga was sacked from AU. 

Speaking on Friday in Mombasa Gachagua alleged that AU was forced to fire Raila over his involvement in anti-government protests. 

“Raila amekua na kazi kubwa ya African Union infrastructure, amewacha hiyo kazi ameenda maandamano sasa amefukuzwa kutoka kwa hiyo kazi. Hii maandamano amefanya zaidi ya miaka ishirini na kila mwaka anapata hasara, sasa alikua na kiti AU ndio hiyo amefukuzwa, ameambiwa we mzee hupatikani kazini uko maandamano,” Gachagua claimed.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has also stated that Raila was fired from the AU role. 

“AU is an organization by African Member States of which Kenya is one. Member States have power to determine AU instruments and its EMPLOYEES. President William Ruto is the head of state and government of Kenya. Conman Raila Odinga can’t work for someone he doesn’t recognize,” he opined. 

The AU had in a letter dated February 19 stated that Raila would no longer continue to serve in the union. The Union thanked the ODM leader for his service during his tenure. 

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority with the continental agenda.

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me  to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in  this role during the transition period which has come to  a happy conclusion,” AU Chairman Moussa Faki said in a statement.

Raila on his part claimed that he had requested Faki to relieve him from the role. 

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Raila said.

Also Read: How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019