Rigathi Gachagua Alleges Why AU Fired Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that Azimio leader Raila Odinga was sacked from AU.

Speaking on Friday in Mombasa Gachagua alleged that AU was forced to fire Raila over his involvement in anti-government protests.

“Raila amekua na kazi kubwa ya African Union infrastructure, amewacha hiyo kazi ameenda maandamano sasa amefukuzwa kutoka kwa hiyo kazi. Hii maandamano amefanya zaidi ya miaka ishirini na kila mwaka anapata hasara, sasa alikua na kiti AU ndio hiyo amefukuzwa, ameambiwa we mzee hupatikani kazini uko maandamano,” Gachagua claimed.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has also stated that Raila was fired from the AU role.

“AU is an organization by African Member States of which Kenya is one. Member States have power to determine AU instruments and its EMPLOYEES. President William Ruto is the head of state and government of Kenya. Conman Raila Odinga can’t work for someone he doesn’t recognize,” he opined.

The AU had in a letter dated February 19 stated that Raila would no longer continue to serve in the union. The Union thanked the ODM leader for his service during his tenure.

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority with the continental agenda.

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period which has come to a happy conclusion,” AU Chairman Moussa Faki said in a statement.

Raila on his part claimed that he had requested Faki to relieve him from the role.

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Raila said.

Also Read: How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job