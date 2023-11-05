Rigathi Gachagua: I Have No Time For Mt Kenya Kingship Nonsense

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off leaders in the Mt Kenya region battling for kingpin ship position.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua said he is not interested in the kingship position adding that he is too busy with his Deputy President role.

“I do not have time for that kingpin ship nonsense, I don’t have that time because I am very busy. I’m too busy. I chair cabinet committees on behalf of the president, every week I have meetings for seven hours with the Cabinet,” said Gachagua.

The second in command went on to say that President William Ruto given him all the facilities that are required for him to work and the Mt Kenya kingship debate should end.

“That debate should come to an end, let those who want to get that position continue battling. The rest of us will sit with the President and help him achieve his agenda,” he stated.

Gachagua also pointed out that there is no provision for a kingpin position in the constitution and the role has no benefits.

“This kingpin position, where is the office located, how much is the salary? If there are people who want that office, I’m not part of it because I am the deputy president. My office is located in Harambee House and Karen. There is a salary and a job to do,” the DP remarked.

He further explained that he called for Mt Kenya unity for the region to rally behind President Ruto and not him.

“When Mount Kenya region is strong behind Ruto, we have better leverage in his administration,” Gachagua added.

His statement comes days after ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga announced that former President Uhuru Kemyatta is expected to hand over the Mt Kenya Kingship mantle in December.

