Roselyn Akombe attacks Ruto over his remarks on plot to abduct and murder Chebukati

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe has broken her silence after President William Ruto’s remarks over the abduction of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Dr Akombe said it was interesting that the Head of State was more concerned about the possible murders rather than solving the ones that have happened in the past.

“Interesting that we can seek public inquiries on allegations of murder but not on actual murders,” Akombe tweeted.

Akombe might have been referring to the mysterious disappearance and sudden death of the late ICT manager Chris Msando who was found dead at the Muguga Forest in Kiambu.

Speaking during a meeting with chapter 15 commissions and Independent offices at State House, on Tuesday, President Ruto lifted the lead on the chaotic scenes witnessed at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15 in the run up to the announcement of the final presidential results.

Ruto claimed there was a plot to abduct and kill the immediate chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati.

According to the President, the plot to abduct Mr Chebukati was sanctioned by the ‘highest’ office and the plan was to paralyse the commission and install ‘friendly’ commissioners that would eventually announced a candidate that the people did not elect

“We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Mr Chebukati and murder him so that he commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty. It was a hard, cold and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless,” President Ruto said.

The President, without dropping any names, said senior politicians teamed up to manage the presidential succession with a view to guaranteeing a very specific outcome of the ensuing election.

According to President Ruto, this plot was to be executed through the capture of autonomous constitutional bodies.