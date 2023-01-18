Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Roselyn Akombe attacks Ruto over his remarks on plot to abduct and murder Chebukati

By

Published

Akombe e1502864960839
Akombe e1502864960839

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe has broken her silence after President William Ruto’s remarks over the abduction of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Dr Akombe said it was interesting that the Head of State was more concerned about the possible murders rather than solving the ones that have happened in the past.

“Interesting that we can seek public inquiries on allegations of murder but not on actual murders,” Akombe tweeted.

Akombe might have been referring to the mysterious disappearance and sudden death of the late ICT manager Chris Msando who was found dead at the Muguga Forest in Kiambu.
Speaking during a meeting with chapter 15 commissions and Independent offices at State House, on Tuesday, President Ruto lifted the lead on the chaotic scenes witnessed at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15 in the run up to the announcement of the final presidential results.
Ruto claimed there was a plot to abduct and kill the immediate chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati.
According to the President, the plot to abduct Mr Chebukati was sanctioned by the ‘highest’ office and the plan was to paralyse the commission and install ‘friendly’ commissioners that would eventually announced a candidate that the people did not elect
“We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Mr Chebukati and murder him so that he commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty. It was a hard, cold and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless,” President Ruto said.
The President, without dropping any names, said senior politicians teamed up to manage the presidential succession with a view to guaranteeing a very specific outcome of the ensuing election.
According to President Ruto, this plot was to be executed through the capture of autonomous constitutional bodies.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019