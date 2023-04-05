Rudi Maandamano – Sudi Tells Raila

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has chastised Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga over his demands for a National Accord dialogue.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sudi said that he was shocked to hear Raila demand for a dialogue like that of 2008.

Sudi questioned how the National Accord dialogue is related to reducing the cost of living and opening IEBC servers.

“I am shocked to hear Raila Odinga desperately seeking talks like the 2008 National Accord using the issues of the price of unga and opening of IEBC Kenya servers. Do these issues even relate? Heri tu mrudi Maandamano nyinyi,” Sudi said.

Raila in a presser on Tuesday said the bipartisan talks proposed by President William Ruto may not achieve their intended objective as they are restricted to parliament.

“It is the resolution of this meeting that a purely Parliamentary process will not serve the intended end, our suggestion is to have a conversation at the national level through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister opined that a dialogue should be held outside parliament after which it will be taken to the chambers for discussion.

“We are going to have Members of Parliament in it but they are going to sit outside Parliament, they will negotiate and only take the final product to Parliament as an accord which will then be passed by Parliament. We don’t want it to be taken then be encumbered with the rules of Parliament,” Raila added.

The ODM leader at the same time disputed rumors that he met with President Ruto before agreeing to call off demos.

“There have been allegations that I met President Ruto, nothing could be further from the truth. There has been no meeting between me and President Ruto,” Raila said.

