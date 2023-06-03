Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Rule of Law is Kenya’s Biggest Problem – Ahmednasir tells President Ruto

By

Published

cpulgbwfsz7dknu85f2d21cb2ba2b

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has asked President William Ruto to address governance and the rule of law before focusing on reviving the economy.

In a statement on Saturday, June 3, Ahmednasir said that the rule of law is Kenya’s biggest problem that should be addressed.

“Kenya’s problem is not the economy. Kenya’s problem is a rule of law problem. It’s a false narrative that informs our current discourse on how to jump-start our economy.

“We must first address the governance and rule of law deficit before we enjoy an economic revival,” Ahmednassir tweeted.

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have stated repeatedly that the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited a shattered economy from the Jubilee regime and that they require time to build and raise funds in order to execute their manifesto.

“We are inheriting a dilapidated country with Sh10 trillion debt. Let all those who were against join us in building the nation,” Gachagua said earlier this year.

ruto

File image of President Ruto, Mudavadi and Gachagua

President Ruto has also asked Kenyans, including the opposition, to allow his administration to work, and that if he fails to deliver, they will be entitled to critique him in 2027.

According to a poll conducted in March 2023 by research firm Tifa, President William Ruto’s administration’s biggest shortcoming is increased economic hardship.

The poll also noted that 41% of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance supporters believe Ruto’s biggest shortcoming is economic hardship.

Also Read: President Ruto Launches Second Hustler Fund Project Targeting Saccos and Chamas

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019