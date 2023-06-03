Rule of Law is Kenya’s Biggest Problem – Ahmednasir tells President Ruto

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has asked President William Ruto to address governance and the rule of law before focusing on reviving the economy.

In a statement on Saturday, June 3, Ahmednasir said that the rule of law is Kenya’s biggest problem that should be addressed.

“Kenya’s problem is not the economy. Kenya’s problem is a rule of law problem. It’s a false narrative that informs our current discourse on how to jump-start our economy.

“We must first address the governance and rule of law deficit before we enjoy an economic revival,” Ahmednassir tweeted.

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have stated repeatedly that the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited a shattered economy from the Jubilee regime and that they require time to build and raise funds in order to execute their manifesto.

“We are inheriting a dilapidated country with Sh10 trillion debt. Let all those who were against join us in building the nation,” Gachagua said earlier this year.

President Ruto has also asked Kenyans, including the opposition, to allow his administration to work, and that if he fails to deliver, they will be entitled to critique him in 2027.

According to a poll conducted in March 2023 by research firm Tifa, President William Ruto’s administration’s biggest shortcoming is increased economic hardship.

The poll also noted that 41% of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance supporters believe Ruto’s biggest shortcoming is economic hardship.

