Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Agrees To Have Nick Salat in His Camp, Issues a Statement

By

Published

FB IMG 1673801428980

President Ruto and Nick Salat

President William Ruto has agreed to have embattled KANU secretary general Nick Salat in his camp.

Speaking on Sunday, January 15 in Bomet, the Head of State said that he is open to work with everybody. 

“Welcome Nick Salat so that we can work together. If my brother Isaac Ruto agrees, we will also work together and I will organize how that will happen,” the President stated.

Ruto agreed to have Salat in his camp following pleas from his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

Gachagua stated that he worked with Salat in the KANU party to support former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I was with Nick in KANU where we worked on the Uhuru project. You are a good leader who was used and dumped but in Ruto’s house, there is space for everyone,” Gachagua stated.

Mudavadi on the other hand asked Ruto to have Salat onboard terming him as a good leader whose loyalty to KANU and its Chair, Gideon Moi, went unappreciated.

“His father worked very closely with mine. Nick is a good man who has lost a good 15 years and this partnership will make this region better,” Mudavadi remarked.

FB IMG 1673801414856

Nick Salat

The former MP had earlier stated that he is ready to follow Ruto after staying in the cold for 15 years.  

“I know you will be President for 10 years. I saw the great reception that you were accorded in Nyanza and I cannot be left behind. Wherever you are, I will be. I have suffered too long, please accept me back,” Salat pleaded with the President. 

KANU chairman Gideon Moi had on December 2022 suspended Salat over allegations of violating the party Constitution.

Also Read: Nick Salat Reveals Why Gideon Moi Suspended Him From KANU 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019