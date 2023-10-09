Ruto Ally Accuses UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah is an ODM ‘Mole’

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barsa has accused UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah of being an ODM mole.

Speaking on Monday, October 9 at the Parliament buildings, Didmus asked the UDA National Executive Council (NEC) to dismiss Malalah saying his disrespect to National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangu’la and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is aimed at inciting people against the two leaders.

“By weakening the leaders from Western Kenya, he is basically laying the ground for ODM to thrive in the 2027 elections,” the UDA MP claimed.

Baraza went on to say that should the NEC fail to fire him they will forcibly eject him.

“We will march to Hustler’s house; we will go there in thousands and physically eject him,” he stated.

His remarks come after Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale filed a petition before the UDA Disputes and Resolutions Committee seeking the suspension of Malalah over the appointment of regional and county managers for the party grassroots elections scheduled in December.

Khalwale claimed that the appointments made by Malalah were done without any evidence of consultations with other relevant party organs.

“That, pending the hearing and determination of the petition, the Honorable Committee be pleased to issue an injunction to restrain the Respondent, Cleophas Malala Wakhungu, from exercising the functions of the office of the Secretary General of the Interested Party, the United Democratic Alliance,” the petition reads in part.

The Kakamega Senator argued that if Malalah is not suspended he would continue to use his position to take advantage of situations that would benefit him to the detriment of the petitioners and other party members.

“The Petitioners will suffer irreparable personal loss and prejudice if the Honorable Committee does not intervene,” Khalwale stated.

