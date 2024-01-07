Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Ally List 4 Reasons Why Vocal Kenya Kwanza Supporters Have Gone Silent

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 01 07 at 09.31.28

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) chairperson Irungu Nyakera has noted that several vocal Kenya Kwanza supporters have gone silent in recent days.

In a statement on Sunday, Nyakera remarked that the silence was leaving the President exposed to attacks and criticism from the opposition since the government’s agenda is not well communicated.

“Politics and beef aside, our government has been carrying out some pretty good reforms that will soon start bearing fruits. However, we never quite see anyone communicating these achievements, giving the opposition a field day as they focus on the areas the government is failing,” Nyakera stated.

First, he ascribed Ruto’s lack of support from Kenya Kwanza to politicians who had been rewarded with plum jobs in the government. The Kemsa boss noted that the politicians are now just comfortable and don’t bother defending the President.

He also stated that there is another group of Kenya Kwanza supporters that was dissatisfied with their reward and hence are just quiet.

Thirdly Nyakera pointed out that there is a group of media, bloggers, and budding politicians who worked very hard but were not rewarded by President Ruto at all and now want to be paid to support the government.

“The elected leaders feel the government is not as popular as it was during elections and for that reason they prefer to stay away from publicly endorsing government agenda,” Nyakera spoke of the last reason Ruto is not being defended by his team.

The KEMSA chair further said the Government Spokesperson will have a tough job communicating the government agenda on his own unless the vocal Kenya Kwanza supporters and politicians are re-engaged.

SpokespersonGoK will have a tough job communicating the government agenda on his own unless the above groups are re-engaged or alternatively seek new voices for the government,” Nyakera added.

Also Read: Omtatah Dares President Ruto Over Claims Of Corrupt Judges

