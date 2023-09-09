Ruto Announces Date For UDA Elections 

President William Ruto has declared that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will hold party elections in December 2023.

Speaking on Saturday September 9 in opening the UDA offices in Nyeri, County, the President said the party will soon release the election timetable for members to elect new leaders.

“We are going to have UDA party elections countrywide in December 2023, We are going to release the timetable to ensure the leadership of the party is determined by members,” said Ruto.

The Head of State pointed out that no leader will be given the UDA party leadership role through roundtable discussions, adding that members are the ones to vote for the leaders.

“Members will be given a chance to vote for the right leaders to manage affairs of the party in order for us to build a national party that is going to unite the country,” Ruto narrated.

He further called on Kenyans to support the ruling party saying it is people centered and accommodates all ethnicities.

“We want to strengthen UDA and make it a stronger national party that is people-centered, issue-based, and more organized in driving the country towards a prosperous future,” he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on his part, informed the president that he would mobilize people in the Mount Kenya region and throughout the country to register as party members.

At the same time, UDA party secretary general Cleophas Malala urged Kenyans to join the party in order to vote in the next party elections.

“Only registered members will be allowed to participate in the party elections, and the time to register is now,” Malala stated.

