Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Announces Date For UDA Elections 

By

Published

FB IMG 1694276811445

President William Ruto has declared that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will hold party elections in December 2023.

Speaking on Saturday September 9 in opening the UDA offices in Nyeri, County, the President said the party will soon release the election timetable for members to elect new leaders. 

“We are going to have UDA party elections countrywide in December 2023, We are going to release the timetable to ensure the leadership of the party is determined by members,” said Ruto.

The Head of State pointed out that no leader will be given the UDA party leadership role through roundtable discussions, adding that members are the ones to vote for the leaders.

“Members will be given a chance to vote for the right leaders to manage affairs of the party in order for us to build a national party that is going to unite the country,” Ruto narrated.

He further called on Kenyans to support the ruling party saying it is people centered and accommodates all ethnicities. 

“We want to strengthen UDA and make it a stronger national party that is people-centered, issue-based, and more organized in driving the country towards a prosperous future,” he added.

FB IMG 1694276793234

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on his part, informed the president that he would mobilize people in the Mount Kenya region and throughout the country to register as party members.

At the same time, UDA party secretary general Cleophas Malala urged Kenyans to join the party in order to vote in the next party elections.

“Only registered members will be allowed to participate in the party elections, and the time to register is now,” Malala stated.

Also Read: Otiende Amollo Warns UDA After Police Blocked Raila’s Convoy In Narok

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020