Politics

Ruto Apologizes to Atwoli Over His Harsh Remarks During the Campaign Period

By

Published

FB IMG 1670515825149

President William Ruto has apologized to COTU secretary General Francis Atwoli over harsh remarks he made about him during the campaign period.

Speaking on Thursday at the Kakamega State Lodge, the President said he felt making such remarks about a person older than him was wrong.

“During the election, we said all manner of things, including insults. I said nasty things about Mzee Atwoli and as a young person, I feel it was wrong. I ask you to forgive me,” the president said.

Atwoli who attended the meeting pledged his loyalty to President Ruto and Kenya Kwanza government adding that as an international leader there is no way he can oppose the state.

“As an international leader, I go to many countries. Soon I will be in Tanzania, our neighboring country for an event that the president will attend. If President Samia asks me how William Ruto’s government is fairing do you expect me to say that I am in Azimio so I am waiting for Azimio government?” he posed. 

President Ruto and Atwoli have had nothing but negative things to say about each other since the 2018 March 9 handshake between Raila and Uhuru. Atwoli was a vocal supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga and frequently criticized Ruto’s presidential campaign.

FB IMG 1670515872819

However, his tone shifted shortly after President Ruto’s inauguration; he has been seen in recent days urging Kenyans to embrace Ruto’s presidency.

The trade unionist last week led a group of Western politicians to State House for a meeting with the president.

He then revealed that they ironed out their political differences and agreed to work together under the current administration.

“We were discussing pertinent issues on national matters that concern us. The president received me well and we shared many light moments. I even admitted that I once said that trees need to be cut in Sugoi. He also admitted that he called me ‘mzee wa nyororo’.” Said Atwoli. 

Also Read: Mutahi Ngunyi Compares Ruto With Abraham Lincoln After Meeting With Atwoli 

